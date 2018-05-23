This Memorial Day catch Sugarland as they host ABC Radio’s Country Summer Road Trip 2018!
By Phil Luce
|
May 23, 2018 @ 4:14 PM

Summer is the best time to get out and see your favorite stars performing live in concert.   And this memorial day you’ll be getting a guided tour, courtesy of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland! 

The reunited duo are hitting the road on their “Still the Same” tour, and they’ll bring you the lowdown on all the other big tours.

You’ll hear from Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Keith Urban, and more!

Don’t Miss Abc Radios Country Summer Road Trip hosted by Sugarland!  This Memorial Day at 9 am and an encore performance at 4pm! On The Harbors New Country Kix 95.3!!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jake Owen Fills in This Memorial Day with Westwood One’s “Summer Kick Off with Jake Owen” Annual Cowboy BBQ at AHS Tonight at 6 O’clock! “Deadpool 2” Has Ended “Avengers: Infinity War’s” 3 Week Reign as Box Office Champ! Watch the Royal Wedding LIVE right here! New Movies in Grays Harbor Theaters This Weekend (5/18/18) “Superman” Star Margot Kidder Has Passed Away
Comments