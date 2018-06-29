This 4th of July Celebrate the USA with Dan + Shay!

Along with fireworks,barbecues,The Aberdeen Splash Festival and trips to the beach, KIX 95.3 is celebrating Independence Day with multi-platinum Warner Bros. recording artists Dan + Shay, who will host an all-star birthday party for America. Celebrate the U.S.A. With Country’s biggest and brightest stars! Dan + Shay will share their 4th of July memories and play some of their music in this fun holiday special. They will also leave you “Speechless” with great summertime music from Country stars Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt, Jake Owen, and many more artists, who will also share some of their favorite July 4th holiday stories. “Celebrate the U.S.A. with Dan + Shay will air on Kix 95.3 this 4th of July starting at 5 to 9 am with an encore presentation Noon to 4! Don’t miss Celebrate the U.S.A. With Dan and Shay on Kix 95.3 The Harbors New Country!