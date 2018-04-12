The Newest Trailer For SOLO: A Star Wars Story
By Phil Luce
|
Apr 12, 2018 @ 9:56 AM

The newest trailer for SOLO: A Star Wars Story just came out a few days ago, and it gives us even more peeks at Han Solo’s famous Ship The Millennium Falcon as well as more Chewbacca and more of Donald Glover’s take on Lando Calrissian..

One thing that we’ve noticed is the Millennium Falcon is looking brand new but did you notice anything else about it?  Watch the trailer again and see if you spot it!

SOLO: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th!

