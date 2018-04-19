The Newest Trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is here!!! By Phil Luce | Apr 19, 2018 @ 7:26 AM We’re pretty excited about the new Jurassic World movie coming out this summer! And the newest trailer is out now. What do you think? Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens on June 22nd! RELATED CONTENT HHS Wins Battle of the Jazz Bands for the 2nd Time! Pastor Kent Gravelly and Wilma Weber with My Town Coalition On The Kix 95.3 Morning show! It’s Friday The 13th! Are You Superstitious? Find out How Some Superstitions Started What’s New To (And Leaving) Netflix in April 2018 “Rampage” Starring The Rock Was This Weekends No.1 Movie! 30 Minutes of Avengers: Here’s What People Are Saying