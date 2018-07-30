The 7th Street Kids stopped by the Kix morning show today to talk about Seussical The Musical!

From Left: Back row: Aiden Brown, Parent, Julayne Fluery, Emma Dorsch, Christian Gleason Front Row: Luceman, Sam Dorsch, Mia Cheney, & Logan
That’s right! The 7th Street Kids have been working hard the past 2 months and starting this Thursday through Sunday They’ll be performing “Seussical The Musical” on the historic 7th Street Theatre stage in Hoquiam!
A few of the 7th Street kids stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show with The Luceman & Logan to talk about the upcoming performances! Listen to the interview below!
Don’t Miss Horton, Mayzie, Gertrude, The Whos, The Grinch, The Cat in the Hat and more, for this colorful and exciting show! in “Seussical The Musical” Suitable for all ages!
The show opens Thursday, August 2 and runs through Sunday, August 5. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows are at 7:30 PM, Sunday at 2:00 PM
Tickets are also available at Harbor Drug, Tinderbox Coffee Roasters, Vacations by the Sea (Westport), and Mocha Madness (Ocean Shores), and at the box office one hour prior to showtime. Please note that ticket outlets are cash only. Adults $15, Students and Seniors $10, Children 12 and under $5.