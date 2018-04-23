The #1 Movie in The Country over the Weekend Was “A Quiet Place”…Again

“A Quiet Place” reclaimed the top spot at the box office this weekend, with $22 million. “Rampage” fell to second place with $21 million. AMY SCHUMER’s “I Feel Pretty”debuted in third place, with $16.2 million, and “Super Troopers 2” opened in fourth, with $14.7 million.

Here’s this week’s Top 10 . . .

1. “A Quiet Place”, $22 million. Up to $132.4 million in its 3rd week.

2. “Rampage”, $21 million. Up to $66.6 million in its 2nd week.

3. NEW: “I Feel Pretty”, $16.2 million.

4. NEW: “Super Troopers 2”, $14.7 million.

5. “Truth or Dare”, $7.9 million. Up to $30.4 million in its 2nd week.

6. “Ready Player One”, $7.5 million. Up to $126.2 million in its 4th week.

7. “Blockers”, $7 million. Up to $48.3 million in its 3rd week.

8. “Black Panther”, $4.6 million. Up to $681.1 million in its 10th week.

9. NEW: “Traffik”, $3.9 million.

10. “Isle of Dogs”, $3.4 million. Up to $24.4 million in its 5th week.