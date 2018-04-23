The #1 Movie in The Country over the Weekend Was “A Quiet Place”…Again
By Phil Luce
|
Apr 23, 2018 @ 7:09 AM

“A Quiet Place” is Back On Top at the Box Office

“A Quiet Place” reclaimed the top spot at the box office this weekend, with $22 million.  “Rampage” fell to second place with $21 million.  AMY SCHUMER’s “I Feel Pretty”debuted in third place, with $16.2 million, and “Super Troopers 2” opened in fourth, with $14.7 million.

Here’s this week’s Top 10 . . .

1.  “A Quiet Place”, $22 million.  Up to $132.4 million in its 3rd week.

2.  “Rampage”, $21 million.  Up to $66.6 million in its 2nd week.

3.  NEW:  “I Feel Pretty”, $16.2 million.

4.  NEW:  “Super Troopers 2”, $14.7 million.

5.  “Truth or Dare”, $7.9 million.  Up to $30.4 million in its 2nd week.

6.  “Ready Player One”, $7.5 million.  Up to $126.2 million in its 4th week.

7.  “Blockers”, $7 million.  Up to $48.3 million in its 3rd week.

8.  “Black Panther”, $4.6 million.  Up to $681.1 million in its 10th week.

9.  NEW:  “Traffik”, $3.9 million.

10.  “Isle of Dogs”, $3.4 million.  Up to $24.4 million in its 5th week.

RELATED CONTENT

Jake Owen Releases Video For his latest single “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” Today is National Picnic Day! Check out The New Music Video for Maren Morris’s “Rich” New Movies In Grays Harbor Theaters Today! 4/20/18 HHS Wins Battle of the Jazz Bands for the 2nd Time! The Newest Trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is here!!!
Comments