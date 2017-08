ALPHA MEDIA SUPPORTS THOSE AFFECTED BY HURRICANE HARVEY AND THE SUBSEQUENT FLOODING. PLEASE MAKE YOUR DONATION TODAY BY CLICKING ON THE LINK BELOW. WE ALSO ENCOURAGE YOU TO SHARE WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND INVITE THEM TO HELP THOSE AFFECTED BY THIS CATASTROPHIC STORM.

Officials are asking that any food, water, or other supplies being donated be directed to the San Antonio Food Bank. They will then see that those items get to Houston and the rest of the Gulf Coast.