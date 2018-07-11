Supermodel/Actress/Television Host Rachel Hunter Called in to the Kix Morning Show!
By Phil Luce
|
Jul 11, 2018 @ 2:34 PM

Supermodel-actress Rachel Hunter called into the Kix morning show to discuss her popular beauty and travel series, Rachel Hunter’s Tour of Beauty with Kix 95.3’s Luceman!

On a search for the secrets to lasting beauty and a complete sense of well-being, Rachel meets with a diversity of people and cultures–from the ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru to the body-conscious beaches of Miami, from a Rastafari village in the heart of Jamaica to the fashion capital of New York City. Listen to the interview below!

Rachel Hunter’s Tour of Beauty season two will be available on JOURNY from July 13 until September 5. The second season will then begin to air on Ovation on Thursday, September 6 at 10pm ET.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bill Mullikin Talks about The Inaugural Bubba Mullikin Memorial Scholarship Disc Golf Tournament! Congratulations Brandon Dearinger of Ocean Shores! Winner of The Sweet Spot! COMING AND GOING FROM NETFLIX – JULY 2018 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Is The Number 1 Movie in The Country! Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Has advanced Screenings Tonight! It’s officially Summer and June 21st was the Summer Solstice: 3 things you probably didn’t know about the longest day of the year
Comments