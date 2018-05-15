“Superman” Star Margot Kidder Has Passed Away

MARGOT KIDDER died at her home in Montana on Sunday. There’s no word on a cause of death, but her manager said she died peacefully in her sleep. She was 69 years old.
Margot actually called in to a radio show this past Wednesday to promote an upcoming appearance, and she said she was in bed battling the flu and, quote, “puking every hour and a half.”
Most people remember Margot as Lois Lane in the four CHRISTOPHER REEVE “Superman”movies that came out between 1978 and 1987.
she won an Emmy for a guest appearance on the children’s show “R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour” in 2015.
Like her most famous character, Margot also wrote news articles. She did several pieces for a website called CounterPunch .
MARC MCCLURE played Jimmy Olson to Margot’s Lois Lane, and he said, quote, “Margie was one of the strongest women I’ve ever known . . . she spoke her mind . . . She stood up for people. She protected me on the set . . . I was just a kid at the time.”