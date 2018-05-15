“Superman” Star Margot Kidder Has Passed Away
By Phil Luce
|
May 15, 2018 @ 8:49 AM
SAN DIEGO - JULY 14: Actress Margot Kidder signs autographs at Comic Con International July 14, 2005 in San Diego, California. Comic Con is the largest comic convention in the world and features comic vendors, game and movie premieres, celebrity autograph signings, portfolio reviews. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

MARGOT KIDDER died at her home in Montana on Sunday.  There’s no word on a cause of death, but her manager said she died peacefully in her sleep.  She was 69 years old.

Margot actually called in to a radio show this past Wednesday to promote an upcoming appearance, and she said she was in bed battling the flu and, quote, “puking every hour and a half.”

Most people remember Margot as Lois Lane in the four CHRISTOPHER REEVE “Superman”movies that came out between 1978 and 1987.

she won an Emmy for a guest appearance on the children’s show “R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour” in 2015.

Like her most famous character, Margot also wrote news articles.  She did several pieces for a website called CounterPunch .

MARC MCCLURE played Jimmy Olson to Margot’s Lois Lane, and he said, quote, “Margie was one of the strongest women I’ve ever known . . . she spoke her mind . . . She stood up for people.  She protected me on the set . . . I was just a kid at the time.”

 

