Stefan Roland stopped by The Kix Morning Show with The Luceman & Logan!
|
Jul 20, 2018 @ 11:19 AM
The Kix 95.3 Concert in the Park is This Saturday 7/21/18 and Stefan Roland who will be performing at 1:30 pm was our guest on the Kix 95.3 Morning show with The Luceman & Logan!
Stefan talks about his early days growing up in Germany, moving to America, as well as his musical influences and performs his original song called “Wild Fires”
Check out the interview and live performance below!
In the next clip Stefan performs his original song “Wild Fires” on the Kix 95.3 Morning Show!
Check out Stafan Roland’s Facebook page HERE! And his website HERE!