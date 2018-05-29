Solo was number one at the Box office over the memorial Day Weekend
By Phil Luce
May 29, 2018 @ 1:26 PM

“Solo” Was Kind of a Bomb, Kinda…

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” made $85 million from Friday to Sunday, and another $18 million on Memorial Day to bring its holiday weekend total up to $103 million.

That’s considerably lower than Disney and Lucasfilm were hoping for, and the movie isn’t really much of a hit overseas, either.  Is the public starting to reach a “Star Wars” saturation point, or was there something unappealing about THIS story in particular?

Meanwhile, here’s the four-day Top 10 . . .

 

1.  NEW:  “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, $103 million.

2.  “Deadpool 2”, $55 million.  Up to $219.7 million in its 2nd week.

3.  “Avengers: Infinity War”, $21.2 million.  Up to $626.4 million in its 5th week.

4.  “Book Club”, $12.5 million.  Up to $34.9 million in its 2nd week.

5.  “Life of the Party”, $6.9 million.  Up to $40.9 million in its 3rd week.

6.  “Breaking In”, $5.7 million.  Up to $37.3 million in its 3rd week.

7.  “Show Dogs”, $4.6 million.  Up to $12.2 million in its 2nd week.

8.  “Overboard”, $4.3 million.  Up to $42.8 million in its 4th week.

9.  “A Quiet Place”, $3 million.  Up to $180.8 million in its 8th week.

10.  “RBG”, $1.6 million.  Up to $6.1 million in its 4th week.

Opening this weekend 6-1-18  “Upgrade” Rated “R”  “American Animals” Rated “R” & “Adrift” Rated “PG-13”

