Solo: A Star Wars Story is in Grays Harbor Theaters This Memorial Day Weekend! 5/25/18
By Phil Luce
|
May 25, 2018 @ 6:34 AM

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”(PG-13)

Han Solo’s origin story stars Alden Ehrenreich as the Imperial soldier who rescues his Wookie best friend from slavery, wins the Millennium Falcon in a card game, and becomes a legendary smuggler who can do the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.

The 10th “Star Wars” movie also stars Donald Glover  Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke from “Game of Thrones” as the girl who introduces them.

Woody Harrelson and Thandie Newton play Han’s smuggling partners after he leaves the Empire, and the rest of the cast includes “Avengers” star Paul Bettany.

Solo is playing at Riverside Cinemas in Aberdeen this weekend. See all showtimes Here!

Also at Ocean Shores cinemas Here!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

This Memorial Day catch Sugarland as they host ABC Radio’s Country Summer Road Trip 2018! Jake Owen Fills in This Memorial Day with Westwood One’s “Summer Kick Off with Jake Owen” Annual Cowboy BBQ at AHS Tonight at 6 O’clock! “Deadpool 2” Has Ended “Avengers: Infinity War’s” 3 Week Reign as Box Office Champ! Watch the Royal Wedding LIVE right here! New Movies in Grays Harbor Theaters This Weekend (5/18/18)
Comments