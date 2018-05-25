Solo: A Star Wars Story is in Grays Harbor Theaters This Memorial Day Weekend! 5/25/18

Han Solo’s origin story stars Alden Ehrenreich as the Imperial soldier who rescues his Wookie best friend from slavery, wins the Millennium Falcon in a card game, and becomes a legendary smuggler who can do the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.
The 10th “Star Wars” movie also stars Donald Glover Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke from “Game of Thrones” as the girl who introduces them.
Woody Harrelson and Thandie Newton play Han’s smuggling partners after he leaves the Empire, and the rest of the cast includes “Avengers” star Paul Bettany.
