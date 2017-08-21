Shania Twain is coming to Tacoma!

TACOMA DOME – TACOMA, WA

THURSDAY, MAY 3, 2018

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 25 AT 10:00 A.M.

NEW SINGLE “SWINGIN’ WITH MY EYES CLOSED” IMPACTS RADIO SEPT. 18

WATCH HER PERFORMANCE ON FALLON HERE

AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEATTLE, WA – In what promises to be one of the most anticipated tours of 2018, Global superstar Shania Twain has announced that she will hit the road next year in support of her new album, NOW. These dates mark Shania’s first tour since “Rock This Country” back in 2015. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off May 3rd in Tacoma, WA and will run through the rest of the summer, culminating in Las Vegas on August 4th at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on August 25th. For more presale details and ticket information, please visit www.ticketmaster.com.