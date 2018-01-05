A.S.M.R. with The Luceman & Logan!

A.S.M.R. is the latest weird Trend on YouTube. That’s where people post videos of themselves whispering to trigger a sensation called “autonomous sensory meridian response.” People usually watch these videos while wearing headphones to try to provoke a tingly feeling from the sounds of a quiet voice and other background noises. Even celebrities like “Wonder Woman” Star Gal Gadot and Jake Gyllenhaal are making them! So The Luceman & Logan from the Kix 95.3 Morning show decided to give it a shot! What could go wrong!?