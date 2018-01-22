Rascal Flatts Coming to The WA State Fair This September!!

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 when Rascal Flatts takes the Washington State Fair Grandstand Stage. The band recently released their 10th studio album (Big Machine Records), as well as back-to-back chart topping singles, “Yours If You Want It” and “I Like The Sound Of That.”
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Make sure to join Club 953 if you haven’t already so you’ll get the pre-sale code!
Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Prices are $76, $66 and $46 and include Fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on The Fair website, http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/rascal-flatts or by phone (888) 559-FAIR (3247) daily, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. PDT.
Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Washington State Fair’s Box Office, 9th Ave SW and Meridian St. on most Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Online and phone purchases are subject to standard processing fees. Tickets purchased on site will be charged a $3 per ticket service fee.
The Rascal Flatts concert is the first to be announced in the Washington State Fair’s 2018 Columbia Bank Concert Series.
Pre-Show Party
Concert ticket holders who want to start the party early, can purchase tickets to the pre-show party. Join fellow fans in the VIP tent just inside the Gold Gate for fun, food and prizes before Rascal Flatts takes the stage. Tickets are $43 each and do not include concert tickets. The price includes a catered dinner by The Vault Catering, one complimentary beverage and a dessert bar. Enjoy a fun atmosphere a party DJ, music, games, prizes and a no-host bar. A commemorative VIP lanyard and buttons are included in the cost. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. All pre-show party ticketholders will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a front row seat upgrade for two! Guests must be present when announced at 6:15 p.m. to win.
Artist will NOT make an appearance at the party. Pre-show party DOES NOT include admission to the concert or Fair. Separate ticket required for Fair and Grandstand entrance.
For more information, visit http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/rascal-flatts-pre-show-party
The Washington State Fair is one of the biggest fairs in the world, and the largest in the Pacific Northwest. It started in 1900 in Puyallup, and welcomes more than a million guests to the single largest attended event in the state. Star-studded entertainment, the PRCA Rodeo, rides, exhibits, food, flowers and animals are mainstays of the 20-day event that kicks off the Friday of Labor Day weekend. For more information about the Aug. 31- Sept. 23, 2018 Washington State Fair (closed Tuesdays and Sept. 5), visit www.thefair.com.