Just Announced!! Down The Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018’ North American Tour! And You Could Win Tickets With Free Ticket Friday!

Live at SAFECO FIELD in SEATTLE

Friday, August 31, 2018

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. at LiveNation.com or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.

The Zamily Fan Club pre-sales will begin on Tuesday, January 16 at 10 AM

VIP packages are also available for pre-sale and general on sale purchases to provide unique experiences like pre-show lounge access and backstage tours.

“‘Down The Rabbit Hole Live’ is a reference to the never-ending pursuit of excellence,” says Zac Brown. “This summer, we’ll bring the fans along that journey with us.”

You Could WIN Tickets This Friday (1-19) With Free Ticket Friday! Listen in the afternoon with Rick Moyer at 4:50 & 5:50 when we tell you to text in do it, and if your text is the 95th one we receive we’ll call you live on the air, If you answer by saying