Deadliest Shooting in U.S. History in Las Vegas last night.

Las Vegas- Reports are that over 58 lost their lives, and over 500 people injured while the end of a country music festival was happening by the Mandala Bay Resort in Las Vegas Sunday night. The gunmen is now dead and authorities are investigating the motive of the shooting. Many local people (Grays Harbor and Pacific County) were in attendance and at this time they are all accounted for and safe.

Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says friends and family members who are concerned about the whereabouts and condition of concertgoers can call 1-866-535-5654.

There is a fund set up to help if you want to donate. Steve Sisolak Chairman of the Clark County Commission in Nevada ‏@SteveSisolak “The Sheriff and I have set up an account to aid survivors and their families. I’ve pledged the first $10K.” https://www.gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund

