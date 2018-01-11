Pacific County Teen Seth Anglovich Puts on Benefit Concert This Weekend For Eagle Scout Project!

Seth Anglovich a Lifescout in the Boyscouts is going for his Eagle Scout badge. Seth Stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show today and chatted with The Luceman & Logan about it! Seth has organized a benefit concert this Saturday Night featuring “Corey Daniels & Humptulips” All proceeds will benefit pacific county food banks! Way to go Seth!
The Concert will be at Raymond High School, Tickets available at the Door, $15 Adults, $10 for students $5 for kids or $35 for the whole family! Plus they’ll be serving up pulled pork and other concessions for an additional cost!