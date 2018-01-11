Pacific County Teen Seth Anglovich Puts on Benefit Concert This Weekend For Eagle Scout Project!
By Phil Luce
|
Jan 11, 2018 @ 10:28 AM

Seth Anglovich a Lifescout in the Boyscouts is going for his Eagle Scout badge. Seth Stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show today and chatted with The Luceman & Logan about it!  Seth has organized a benefit concert this Saturday Night featuring “Corey Daniels & Humptulips”  All proceeds will benefit pacific county food banks!  Way to go Seth!

The Concert will be at Raymond High School, Tickets available at the Door, $15 Adults, $10 for students $5 for kids or $35 for the whole family!  Plus they’ll be serving up pulled pork and other concessions for an additional cost!

