Olson Bros Band Live On the Kix 95.3 Morning Show!

Luke, Isaac, & Kaylee of the The Olson Bros Band stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show (5/30/2018) with The Luceman & Logan today to talk up their new EP titled “A New High” which is out now on all digital platforms! We talked new Music, And we got a couple of Live performances out them and we talked about their return this summer to the Kix 95.3 Concert in the park on July 21st! Check out the audio below! Also Check out The Olson Bros at Charlies in Montesano this Friday (6/1/2018) night!!

Clip 1. Live performance of “Bahamamama!”

Clip 2. Live performance of “If I Find You”

Clip 3. Studio recording of “The Getaway”

Clip 4. We talk concert in the park, new ep, and this Friday at Charlies in Montesano.

Remember to check out The Olson Bros Band New EP featuring 6 new songs on all digital platforms and follow the Them on their official Facebook page, Instagram, and at theolsonbrosband.com