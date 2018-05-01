Old Timers Fair is in Matlock This Weekend!

Members of the Matlock Historical society stopped by the Kix 95.3 Morning show today with The Luceman & Logan to talk about this years “Old Timers Fair” Every year, Matlock hosts the Old Timer’s Historical Fair at the Mary M. Knight School campus. Admission is free. Here you can find fun for the whole family. Enjoy live music, delicious food (especially the amazing homemade pies!!!), historical displays.

Matlock Historical society members Tracy Travers, Jackie Oien, & Dana Anderson along with author Bill Lindstrom talked about the fair and one of Matlock’s most famous former residents John Tornow also known as “The Wildman of the Wynoochee”

Clip one Tracy And Jackie talk about the Old Timers Fair

Clip 2 Dana Anderson and Bill Lindstrom tell the story of John Tornow “The Wildman of the Wynoochee”

Clip 3 Dana Anderson and Bill Lindstrom on the location of the shootout and the upcoming tour of these historical sites and more

The Old Timers fair celebrates Matlock heritage in timber industry, draft horses, early day machines and motors, blacksmithing, antique booths, kids activities, handcraft items, historical events, agricultural events, food, fire wood raffle, prizes, and live music.

Be sure to stop by the John Tornow booth outside the museum this year. See the displays and grab the newest Tornow memorabilia — hats, coffee mugs, drink coolers, post cards and more; then visit the museum and learn more about early-day Matlock and Tornow. All day long both days Bill Lindstrom will be signing his book: “John Tornow: “Villain or Victim?” the true story of events a century old.

John Tornow lived in the Matlock area and his memory lives on in the museum open during the Fair. Other attractions include kids train rides, tractor pulls, plant and starter vegetable sale, crafts and antique booths, antique and classic cars, tractors and steam engines. Don’t miss the ongoing music in the gym. Many food options available.

The Fair runs Saturday from 9:00 am- 6:00 pm and Sunday 10:00 am- 4:00 pm