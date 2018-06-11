“Ocean’s 8” Made $41.5 Million to become the Number one movie in the country this week!
“Ocean’s 8” took the box office crown this weekend with an opening take of $41.5 million. And That’s a better opening than its three MALE-dominated predecessors, “Ocean’s 11”, “Ocean’s 12” and “Ocean’s 13”.
Meanwhile, the horror flick “Hereditary” opened in fourth, with $13 million, and the action-thriller “Hotel Artemis” BOMBED . . . opening in 8th place with $3.2 million.
Here’s the Top 10 . . .
1. NEW: “Ocean’s 8”, $41.5 million.
2. “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, $15.2 million. Up to $176.1 million on its 3rd week.
3. “Deadpool 2”, $13.7 million. Up to $278.7 million on its 4th week.
4. NEW: “Hereditary”, $13 million.
5. “Avengers: Infinity War”, $6.8 million. Up to $654.7 million on its 7th week.
6. “Adrift”, $5.1 million. Up to $21.7 million on its 2nd week.
7. “Book Club”, $4.2 million. Up to $56.9 million on its 4th week.
8. NEW: “Hotel Artemis”, $3.2 million.
9. “Upgrade”, $2.2 million. Up to $9.2 million on its 2nd week.
10. “Life of the Party”, $2.1 million. Up to $50.3 million on its 5th week.