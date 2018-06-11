“Ocean’s 8” Made $41.5 Million to become the Number one movie in the country this week!
By Rick Moyer
Jun 11, 2018 @ 1:59 PM

“Ocean’s 8” took the box office crown this weekend with an opening take of $41.5 million.  And  That’s a better opening than its three MALE-dominated predecessors, “Ocean’s 11”“Ocean’s 12” and “Ocean’s 13”.

Meanwhile, the horror flick “Hereditary” opened in fourth, with $13 million, and the action-thriller “Hotel Artemis” BOMBED . . . opening in 8th place with $3.2 million. 

Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1.  NEW:  “Ocean’s 8”, $41.5 million.

2.  “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, $15.2 million.  Up to $176.1 million on its 3rd week.

3.  “Deadpool 2”, $13.7 million.  Up to $278.7 million on its 4th week.

4.  NEW:  “Hereditary”, $13 million.

5.  “Avengers: Infinity War”, $6.8 million.  Up to $654.7 million on its 7th week.

6.  “Adrift”, $5.1 million.  Up to $21.7 million on its 2nd week.

7.  “Book Club”, $4.2 million.  Up to $56.9 million on its 4th week.

8.  NEW:  “Hotel Artemis”, $3.2 million.

9.  “Upgrade”, $2.2 million.  Up to $9.2 million on its 2nd week.

10.  “Life of the Party”, $2.1 million.  Up to $50.3 million on its 5th week.

