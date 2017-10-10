The new Star Wars trailer is out!
By Rick Moyer
|
Oct 10, 2017 @ 5:13 AM

The newest movie in the  Star Wars Universe: The Last Jedi- has a new trailer that premiered last night on ESPN.  At the same time tickets for the movie went on pre-sale for the movie’s release on December 14th, 2017.  I’m giving away tickets to the premiere at The Shoppes at Riverside Cinema’s first showing at 7 p.m. on the 14th.  Stay tuned for details on how you could win tickets to see the new Star Wars movie with me!  Make sure you listen in today at around 5:35 p.m. for the Star Wars Talk with Trace Allen and me.  We’ll talk about the trailer and what we liked in it.

