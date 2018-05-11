New Movies Opening in Grays Harbor Theaters This Weekend (5/11/18)

“Life of the Party”(PG-13) Playing at Riverside Cinemas and Ocean Shores.

Melissa McCarthy decides to go back to college after her husband dumps her, and she ends up on the same campus as her daughter who’s just starting her senior year.

Maya Rudolph plays her best friend, Gillian Jacobs from “Community” is a sorority sister, Debby Ryan from “Jessie” is the sorority leader, and Matt Walsh from “Veep” is Melissa’s cheating husband. Julie Bowen from “Modern Family” is his mistress.

“Overboard” (PG-13) Playing at Riverside cinemas

It’s a remake of a 1987 comedy where Kurt Russell gets revenge on Goldie Hawn by tricking her into thinking she’s his wife after she gets amnesia from falling off her yacht.

They flipped the gender roles for this one, and threw in a little racial diversity too. It stars Eugenio Derbez from “How to be a Latin Lover” as a member of one of Mexico’s richest families, and Anna Faris as his mistreated employee.

After he unjustly fires her, refuses to pay her for cleaning his yacht, and gets her fired from her cleaning job, she gets payback by claiming they’re married, getting him a job as a construction worker, and quietly forcing him to pay off his debt.

Eva Longoria is also in it as her best friend, and the one who suggests the idea.

