New Movies in Grays Harbor Theaters This Weekend

New Movies in Theaters: “A Quiet Place” and “Blockers”
“A Quiet Place”(PG-13)
John Krasinski directed and stars in this horror thriller about an invasion where most of humanity has been wiped out by blind alien creatures that hunt by sound.
To survive, he and his family are forced to live in silence with a complex lighting system to help them communicate when they aren’t close enough to use sign language.
Emily Blunt is his pregnant wife, and their deaf daughter is played by Millicent Simmonds from last year’s “Wonderstruck”.
“Blockers” ( R )
A raunchy comedy starring John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz as parents desperately trying to stop their daughters from having sex after learning that the girls have a secret sex pact to lose their virginity on prom night.
Gina Gershon and comedian Hannibal Buress are also in it.
