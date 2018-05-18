New Movies in Grays Harbor Theaters This Weekend (5/18/18)

New In G.H. Theaters: “Deadpool 2” and “Book Club”

“Deadpool 2” (R)

In this one, Ryan Reynolds forms a team of mutants called X-Force to protect a kid from a cybernetic soldier who’s traveled back from the future to kill him.

Cable is played by Josh Brolin and they poke fun at the fact that he also plays Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War”. The movie also includes Deadpool briefly training with the X-Men and somehow winding up in a prison for mutants.

Morena Baccarin is back as Deadpool’s fiancée and T.J. Miller returns as his best friend Weasel. As for his new X-Force team, they include Terry Crews as Bedlam, and Zazie Beetz as Domino, a mutant whose superpower is phenomenally good luck.

It’s worth noting that you should stick around for the post-credit scenes. The reviewer for “Forbes” talked it up by saying, quote, “Deadpool 2 has what are possibly the best mid-/post-credit scenes you’ll ever see.”

“Book Club”(PG-13)

Jane Fonda inspires Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, and Diane Keaton to add a little more spice to their sex lives after she introduces “50 Shades of Grey” to their monthly book club.

Don Johnson, Andy Garcia, Richard Dreyfuss, and Craig T. Nelson are also in it.

“Show Dogs”(PG)

Will Arnett is a detective who goes undercover at the world’s most exclusive dog show with his canine partner, a Rottweiler voiced by Ludacris. The other animal voices include Shaq, Jordin Sparks, RuPaul, and fluffy comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

All 3 movies are playing at Riverside Cinemas in Aberdeen!

For All showtimes at Riverside Cinemas go Here!

For Ocean Shores Cinema’s go Here!