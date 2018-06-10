Museum of History, CCAP, and Meals on Wheels building destroyed
By Rick Moyer
|
Jun 10, 2018 @ 1:17 PM
Aberdeen's local Armory building burns Saturday morning

By now you have heard of the  fire in Aberdeen on Saturday morning.  The local Armory building that housed Coastal Community Action program, the meals on wheels and the Aberdeen Museum of history was destroyed.  We just wanted to say how sorry we are from all of us at KIX and Alpha Media Grays Harbor.  Our prayers, thoughts and support are with our community as we help them rebuild from the ashes.  Be listening as our sister station KXRO for updates and also be listening for interviews and reports here on KIX.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Good job Graduates! It’s National Drive in Movie day! AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here! Battling Slug Population in the Garden! Happy Memorial Day Han Solo Trivia Today- win prizes!
Comments