Museum of History, CCAP, and Meals on Wheels building destroyed

By now you have heard of the fire in Aberdeen on Saturday morning. The local Armory building that housed Coastal Community Action program, the meals on wheels and the Aberdeen Museum of history was destroyed. We just wanted to say how sorry we are from all of us at KIX and Alpha Media Grays Harbor. Our prayers, thoughts and support are with our community as we help them rebuild from the ashes. Be listening as our sister station KXRO for updates and also be listening for interviews and reports here on KIX.