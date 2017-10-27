Marky Mark Wahlbergs Boogie Nights Confessional!

Mark Wahlberg says he hopes God will forgive him starring as a porn star in the 1997 movie “Boogie Nights” Wahlberg told the Chicago Tribune right before he attended an event with Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich that he hopes “God is a movie fan and also forgiving” because he says he’s made “some poor choices” in the past.
Mark has talked about his Catholic faith and hosted an event honoring Pope Francis in 2015. Wahlberg jokingly asked the pope’s forgiveness for the movie Ted at that event.
We have obtained exclusive audio eavesdropping on Mark Wahlberg in the confessional, asking for forgiveness for a whole lot of his movies! Check it out!!