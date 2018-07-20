“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” & “The Equalizer 2” Open in Grays Harbor Theaters This Weekend

If you’re planning on seeing “Mamma Mia” at the Bishop Center this weekend you can go check out the sequel in theaters too! Need to get tickets for “Mamma Mia” at the Bishop Center? Then just click HERE!

1. “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!” (PG-13)

The story bounces back and forth between the present day and the past as a pregnant Amanda Seyfried decides to relaunch her mother’s inn a year after her passing, and asks her three dads to tell her the story of how they met her mother Donna.

Meryl Streep still has a few scenes in the movie, and Lily James from “Downton Abbey” stars in the flashbacks as the younger version of Meryl Streep’s character.

Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and Stellan Skarsgard are back as Sophie’s three dads. Christine Baranski and Julie Walters return as Donna’s best friends, and Cher joins the cast as Sophie’s grandmother. Andy Garcia is also in it as “Fernando”.

2. “The Equalizer 2” (R) Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall, a former CIA operative who’s now working as a Lyft driver while helping random people get payback on their attackers.

But when someone kills his best friend Susan, he turns to Pedro Pascal to help him figure out who’s behind her murder. You may remember Melissa Leo as his CIA handler Susan in the first movie. Pedro was Oberyn Martell on “Game of Thrones”.

