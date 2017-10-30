What makes a good waiter/waitress?

Carter was an amazing waiter at the Red Lobster in Olympia

Today on the KIX Afternoon show- What makes a good waiter or waitress?

It was my birthday last week and my wife Amy’s this week. So we got the family together and met at Red Lobster in Olympia for lunch on Sunday. There were nine of us and our waiter was simply amazing and attentive to our needs. Our drinks were refilled and questions answered. PLUS he was super friendly and went the extra mile. We gave him a 25% tip!

What makes a good waiter or waitress to you? Text me and let me know 360-537-0953