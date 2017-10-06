The Luceman & Logan have Exclusive audio of Professional Soccer player Alex Morgan getting kicked out of DisneyWorld

Walt Disney World had to kick out some of America’s top female soccer stars after an incident at Epcot Center in a bar outside Space Ship Earth. Alex Morgan — a member of the US team that won silver in the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup , was among a group of professional soccer players who were escorted out of the park in Orlando, Fla. by sheriff’s deputies on Sunday. Morgan, 28, plus MLS players Giles Barnes and Donny Toia, were “trespassed from Disney on Oct. 1st” after an alleged eight-hour drinking binge.
According to the report, they became rowdy and began arguing with others at a pub in the United Kingdom section of Epcot Center after Barnes cut in front of another customer. The soccer players may had been participating in a well-known drinking game, called "Drinking around the world in Epcot." Players have a drink at each of the 11 countries that make up Epcot's World Showcase in order to make it all the way around the world. Morgan confirmed it by posting a photo of the group on Instagram on Sunday that was captioned "Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big."