Local 6 year old Piano Prodigy Seth Lawson Visits The Kix Morning Show

If you missed it this morning on the KIX 95.3 morning show then listen to it here! Wil Russoul with Play it forward stopped by the Kix studio with 6 year old Seth Lawson and his Mom Tess. To talk about the “Play It Forward Family Christmas” Show Next week (Dec. 15th at 7:30) at the Bishop Center! Seth started playing the piano 3 1/2 Months ago…. Here’s Pt. 1 of the interview…
Here is part 2 where we here just how good Seth can play after only 3 & 1/2 Months….
Make sure to go see Seth along with many other talented local musicians perform at the Bishop Center Friday Night Dec. 15th 7:30 at The Bishop center !
Get your tickets at the door or online at https://www.ghc.edu/calendar/play-it-forward