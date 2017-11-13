Bobcats Retain the FoodBall Champion Title!

The results are in and the Aberdeen Bobcat’s retain the championship!

Both Aberdeen and Hoquiam are all winners with a massive amount of food and cash collected to help the hungry.

Aberdeen with over 770,000 pounds

Hoquiam over 650,000 pounds

Big thanks to Trace Allen for his time at the PUD tonight waiting in the cold.

