Listen to KIX on Labor Day!

KIX 95.3 and ABC RADIO PRESENTS "COUNTRY GOES TO WORK" HOSTED BY FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE /This Labor Day Monday 9/4/17

COUNTRY GOES TO WORK features country stars talking about their best and worst jobs (other than music) and about their “second careers” — branching out into signature restaurants and bars, wine and whiskey, clothing, acting, home goods, etc….

Artists featured will include Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Luke Combs, Brett Eldredge, Eric Church, Kip Moore, Thomas Rhett and more! This Labor Day (Monday 9/4) At 6am with an encore presentation at 2pm!