Kix 95.3 Honors Those Who Served This Veterans Day
By Phil Luce
|
Nov 10, 2017 @ 11:52 AM

 

Kix 95.3 morning show host The Luceman with this mornings guest Clayton Peterson of Montesano! Clayton is a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Army with the Green Beret’s. He went to Vietnam in April 1969.  In 1969 he was in the Mobile Riverine Force in the Mekong River Delta, where he was  wounded  during his third major firefight.  After which he  spent thirteen months in military hospitals recovering from thirty-eight major wounds by a ‘”Million to One” chance, he lived.  He received two Purple Hearts, a Combat Infantry Badge, an Army Commendation Medal, and various other awards.

His miraculous story can be read in his book called “Million to One and Lived” Which is available on ebook on Amazon.com and Kindle.com for only $3.99

Kix 95.3 says “Thank you” To Clayton Peterson and to all of  you who have served our country! Happy Veteran’s Day! We owe you our thanks!

