KIX 95.3 At the Grand Opening Of the New Aberdeen ARBY'S! By Phil Luce | Oct 25, 2017 @ 3:05 PM Luceman in the Kix Tent Luceman in the Kix Tent Helena was the first in line at 8:45 am to get the First Arby's sandwich of the day! The Hard working Aberdeen Arbys Crew! Sherry is a bus driver for the Hoquiam School district! She stopped to get her Arby's! Some Aberdeen High School Students wanted to be among the first to try the New Aberdeen Arbys!! They totally Skipped School to be there!! BUSTED!