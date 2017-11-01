Kenny Chesney Is Coming Back To CenturyLink Field This Summer!

Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around The Sun

July 7 Centurylink Field Seattle, WA.

Tickets Are ON Sale Now!

Nashville, Tenn. —With Live from No Shoes Nation, the 30-song live recording celebrating the heart and soul of the million+ fans who come out each summer to see Chesney live, Kenny Chesney’s ready to get back to the fans. The 8-time ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year announces the stadium portion of his 2018 Trip Around The Sun Tour.

Kicking off April 21 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, the 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour will gather up all that energy and all the new songs from The Big Revival and Cosmic Hallelujah, mix them with everyone’s favorites, add in a few wild cards and hit the road like only Chesney can. Joining him for this year’s trip around the sun will be Academy of Country Music Male Vocalist and Country Music Association and ACM Single of the Year winner Thomas Rhett (“Die a Happy Man,” “It Goes Like This,” “Craving You (feat. Maren Morris)”), good time band Old Dominion (“Break Up with Him,” “Song for Another Time”) and newcomer Brandon Lay.

For Chesney, who’s been called “The King of the Road” by Wall Street Journal and “The People’s Superstar” by the The Los Angeles Times, there is nowhere he feels more alive than when he’s onstage. His stadium shows are a rite of summer for many, and the songwriter/superstar from East Tennessee has built his career by striving to give people a night that defines their summer.