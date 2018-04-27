Keith Urban Releases “GRAFFITI U” Today!!
By Phil Luce
|
Apr 27, 2018 @ 1:42 PM

We’re excited to hear the new Keith Urban album which Keith released today!!  This is Keith’s ninth studio album, titled “Graffiti U”. The new album includes 13 tracks, including his hit “Female” and his latest single “Coming Home,” featuring Julia Michaels. The album’s cover art, features a stunning black-and-white photo of him that was taken by world-renowned photographer Mark Seliger.

Graffiti U track listing:

“Coming Home”
“Never Comin Down”
“Same Heart”
“My Wave”
“Parallel Line”
“Drop Top”
“Way Too Long”
“Horses”
“Gemini”
“Texas Time”
“Love The Way It Hurts (So Good)”
“Female”
“Steal My Thunder”

Comments