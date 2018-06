Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Is The Number 1 Movie in The Country!

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” opened HUGE, taking in $150 million over its first three days. That’s better than expected, but still behind the first “Jurassic World”, which made $208.8 million three years ago.

“The Incredibles 2” had a FANTASTIC second weekend, with $80.9 million.

Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. NEW: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”, $150 million.

2. “The Incredibles 2”, $80.9 million. Up to $350.4 million in its 2nd week.

3. “Ocean’s 8”, $11.7 million. Up to $100.4 million in its 3rd week.

4. “Tag”, $8.2 million. Up to $30.4 million in its 2nd week.

5. “Deadpool 2”, $5.3 million. Up to $304.2 million in its 6th week.

6. “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, $4 million. Up to $202.2 million in its 5th week.

7. “Hereditary”, $3.8 million. Up to $35 million in its 3rd week.

8. “Superfly”, $3.4 million. Up to $15.3 million in its 2nd week.

9. “Avengers: Infinity War”, $2.5 million. Up to $669.5 million in its 9th week.

10. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”, $1.9 million. Up to $4.1 million in its 3rd week.