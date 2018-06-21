Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Has advanced Screenings Tonight! By Phil Luce | Jun 21, 2018 @ 11:04 AM Who’s excited to see Jurassic Wold: Fallen Kingdom? You can see advanced screenings tonight! Here’s where to see it on the Harbor: Riverside Cinemas in Aberdeen in 2D at 7:00 and 9:00 pm In 3D at 7pm! Ocean Shores Cinemas in 2D at 7:00 pm SHARE RELATED CONTENT Today, Thursday (6-21-18) is the Summer Solstice: 3 things you probably didn’t know about the longest day of the year Kix 95.3 Sends you to the Oregon Jamboree With Free Ticket Friday! Can you guess What Luceman’s Dad Said? New Movies in Grays Harbor Theaters This Weekend (6/15/18) Dann Sears and Dave Morris from the Aberdeen Museum “Ocean’s 8” Made $41.5 Million to become the Number one movie in the country this week!