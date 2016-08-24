Jamie Rowe “I do” Interview and video I sure enjoyed interviewing Jamie Rowe about his new song “I do” check out the lyric video below, also the ENTIRE interview I did with him. PART 1 WITH JAMIE ROWE http://www.kix953.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/part-1-.mp3 PART 2 WITH JAMIE ROWE http://www.kix953.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/part-2.mp3 ON ITUNES HERE OR VISIT JAMIE’S WEBSITE HERE Related Content Fun at the Grays Harbor County Fair 2016 Behind the Scenes Get your tickets to Eric Church This Friday the 18... Videos- A day in the life @ KIX 95.3! The KIX Crew! Darth Vader, guest weatherman Comments Comments
