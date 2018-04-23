Jake Owen Releases Video For his latest single “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)”

Jake Owen just released the new long form video for his latest single ““I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” during an invitation-only event at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville late last week. The video is actually a short film starring actors MacKenzie Porter (Netflix Travelers) and Jake Etheridge (CMT’s Nashville).

Jake said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited about a music video. I’ve never had anyone send me a 14-page treatment before, but this isn’t your typical country music video. I think it could be considered a short film. I really appreciate the attention to detail and hard work that everyone put into making it. I’m anxious to hear what people think.”

He added, “I’m so thankful to have a career in this business. I’m excited about everything in my life right now. I sense that people are pulling for me and that’s very humbling. It makes me want to work that much harder, not just for me, but for everyone who has been so supportive of me all these years. We’re in this together.”

The evening also included a performance of his hit single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” plus a few new tunes, “Made for You,” “Down to the Honkytonk,” and because the event took place in the Country Music Hall of Fame, Jake felt moved to play one of his favorite country songs by Hank Williams, Jr., “Blues Man.”

Jake Owen will be hitting the road in May on his 2018 Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour with special guest Chris Janson and Jordan Davis.