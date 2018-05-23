Jake Owen Fills in This Memorial Day with Westwood One’s “Summer Kick Off with Jake Owen”

Memorial Day typically marks the start of summertime and you know what that means! It’s Westwood One’s annual “Summer Kick Off” party! This Monday Jake Owen fills in for the Luceman and Logan with Westwood One’s “Summer Kick Off with Jake Owen”
Great beachin’ music from Jake and his friends – Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and MORE! Many of them will share their favorite summer memories and activities!
We will also be remembering the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces…
Start summertime off right with Jake Owen and friends! Don’t Miss it This Memorial Day Monday at 5am and again at Noon!