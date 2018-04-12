If you need an excuse to cram some buttered bread and melted cheese in your face, here ya go! It’s National Grilled Cheese Day!.. You’re Welcome! And nothing goes better with a grilled cheese sandwich than a nice bowl of tomato soup right!?….WRONG! According to nutritionists, pairing grilled cheese with tomato soup is NOT always a good idea.
The cheese and the acid in the soup are hard to digest at the same time. So you can end up with a stomach ache. Plus, the soup has a lot of sugar, the grilled cheese has a lot of fat, and they’re both high in sodium… You know what…I’ll take my chances!!
These same people also say you shouldn’t pair corn chips with …Salsa!!!!! What!!!!
Here are some more grilled cheese facts!!
13% of Americans DON’T like grilled cheese sandwiches. 87% said they do. And it’s our SECOND favorite cheesy food behind pizza, but ahead of macaroni and cheese and cheeseburgers.
Our five favorite cheeses to use on a grilled cheese are cheddar, American, Swiss, provolone, and pepper jack. And half of us like to use at least TWO different types when we make a grilled cheese.
Another new survey also revealed just how much we love cheese in general . . .
87% of people in that survey said they’d rather give up either coffee, chocolate, or booze before cutting cheese out of their diet.
90% would eat cheese multiple times every day if it wasn’t bad for them.
And 66% said that if the area they live in suddenly BANNED cheese, they’d move.