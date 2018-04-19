HHS Wins Battle of the Jazz Bands for the 2nd Time!

Kix 95.3’s The Luceman from The Kix 95.3 morning show with The Luceman & Logan emceed the 2nd annual “Battle of The Jazz Bands” Last night (4/18/18)
The event is put on by “Grays Harbor Youth Works” and featured performances by the Aberdeen, Hoquiam, North Beach, & Montesano High School Jazz Bands!
It was an amazing night of talented young musicians mixed in with some Grays Harbor Youth Works success stories!
Hoquiam won the judges score narrowly and kept the trophy they won last year, and will again host the Battle of the Jazz bands at HHS next year.
Aberdeen came in a close 2nd with the judges and also won the audience score and took home the audience award trophy.
Montesano and North Beach Jazz bands gave everyone a run for their money with very lively and energetic performances.
The event started at 5:30 with HHS culinary students putting together a wonderful dinner of pulled pork, baked beans, & coleslaw, with the competition starting at 6:30!
All in all it was a fun night filled with amazing performances from all involved! You should definitely put this event on your calendar for next year! Learn more about Grays Harbor Youth Works Here!