HHS Students Drop by the Kix Studios to talk about “Cry-Baby:The Musical”

The Hoquiam High School Drama Club will be performing “Cry-Baby:The Musical” with four performances starting Thursday Feb. 8th at the Historic 7th Street Theater in Hoquiam! Kix 95.3’s The Luceman and Logan show had cast members Tigre Falla, Mason Fitzpatrick, Kayla Watkins, & Mira O’Dell on the kix Morning show and here’s what they had to say about it! Hear the interview below…
Cry Baby The Musical runs Feb. 8th, 9th, & 10th at 7:30 pm and on Feb. 11th at 2pm.
TICKETS ARE $8 FOR STUDENTS AND CHILDREN, $12 FOR ADULTS AND ARE AVAILABLE AT HOQUIAM HIGH SCHOOL DURING BUSINESS HOURS. OR AT THE DOOR.