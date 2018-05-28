Happy Memorial Day By Phil Luce | May 28, 2018 @ 12:14 PM All of us here at Kix 95.3 would like to wish you a happy memorial day. Remember to honor those that served and gave their lives so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have today… Memorialday SHARE RELATED CONTENT Solo: A Star Wars Story is in Grays Harbor Theaters This Memorial Day Weekend! 5/25/18 Han Solo Trivia Today- win prizes! This Memorial Day catch Sugarland as they host ABC Radio’s Country Summer Road Trip 2018! Jake Owen Fills in This Memorial Day with Westwood One’s “Summer Kick Off with Jake Owen” Win Prizes & What’s your favorite TV show this year? Annual Cowboy BBQ at AHS Tonight at 6 O’clock!