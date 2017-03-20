Hank Williams Jr. Tickets for sale and Win Tickets on FTF

Kix 95.3 Want’s to send YOU to See the Legendary Bocephus himself, Hank Williams Jr. at The Washington State Fair Saturday Sept. 16th! With Free Ticket Friday! This Friday (March 24th )

Listen to the Kix 95.3 Morning show with The Luceman & Logan This Friday (March 24th) at 6:50 & 7:50! For Your Chance to WIN em before you can buy em! Tickets go on Sale Saturday March 25th!

Go to KIX953.com for details! And don’t forget to join Club 953!

Tickets on sale Saturday March 25th www.thefair.com

Special Pre sale begins on Wednesday March 22nd All club 953 members will be emailed the pre-sale code… Join club 953 at KIX953.com