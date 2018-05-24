Han Solo Trivia Today- win prizes!

Tonight is the big night when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres.. and the KIX Afternoon show is celebrating by playing Han Solo Trivia! I’ll be giving away a Han Solo T-Shirt and a light up Millennium Falcon toy from Sucher and Sons Star Wars Shop in Downtown Aberdeen. Don Sucher will also be joining me to talk about the new Han Solo movie. Then I’ll be at the Riverside Cinemas tonight for the 7 p.m. showing of Solo, A Star Wars Story. May the Force be with you.