The Garth Brooks Experience… coming to Tacoma!

GARTH BROOKS

WORLD TOUR

With

Trisha Yearwood

Saturday, November 4th 7:30 PM

Tacoma Dome

Tacoma, WA

This will be the last North American West Coast appearance of The Garth Brooks World Tour and the first time in the Seattle -Tacoma area in 19 years!

TICKETS ON SALE

Friday, September 29th*

10:00AM PDT Sharp!

8 ticket limit!!

Buy ONLY at the following:

1)ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2)Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849

1-800-745-3000

3)The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

*No sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets

September 29th.

ALL SEATS SOLD BEST AVAILABLE

TICKET PRICES :

$61.65 plus $3.08 tax plus $4.00 facility fee plus $6.25 service charge = $74.98.

SPECIAL NOTE:

Please go NOW to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click “On Sale Tips” to create an account or refresh your existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.

http://www.ticketmaster.com/insidertips?ac_link=garthbrooks2014_artist_mod_insidertips

The Garth Brooks World Tour Sponsored by Amazon Music Unlimited