Free Ticket Friday: WIN Miranda Lambert Tickets Friday Jan 12!
By Phil Luce
|
Jan 5, 2018 @ 3:27 PM

Free Ticket Friday is Back This Friday January 12th! You could WIN tickets to see Miranda Lambert!

Miranda Lambert’s “Livin’ Like Hippies” Tour  rolls into Tacoma on February 1st  Featuring Capitol Records Nashville’s Jon Pardi and Turnpike Troubadours.

Listen to The Luceman and Logan at 6:50, 7:50, & 8:50 in the morning and at 4:50 & 5:50 in the afternoon with Rick Moyer when we tell you to text in do it and if your text is the 95th, we receive we’ll call you live on the air, answer the phone and say:

“Hey Kix 95.3! Send Me to Miranda Lambert“

Say it and WIN!!!

Tickets on sale now!
CLICK HERE!

Tickets are on sale NOW  at the Heritage Bank Box Office at the
Tacoma Dome, charge by phone 1.800.745.3000, or ticketmaster.com

